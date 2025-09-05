After losing to Georgia Tech in Week 1, Deion Sanders is making a few minor changes to his roster. The Colorado football coach made a few notable additions to the team's active roster for Week 2 by adding a trio of running backs ahead of the Buffaloes' matchup with Delaware.

Following the disappointing loss, Colorado added three walk-on running backs to its backfield on Friday. Tyree Hayes-Trusty, Cole Gaddis and Leonardo Valle were all promoted to the active roster, according to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera.

Howell noted that Hayes-Trusty and Gaddis were former all-conference running backs at Colorado high schools. Both players are transfers, with Hayes-Trusty joining the team after stops at Colorado State and Northern Colorado, while Gaddis spent the 2024 season with the Colorado School of Mines.

Valle, a graduate of Richmond Hill High School in Georgia, played linebacker in high school, according to Howell. His six-foot, 205-pound frame makes him more of a fullback and a solid runner between the tackles. Gaddis also played linebacker at the Colorado School of Mines.

The additions come after Colorado's offense struggled in Week 1 against Georgia Tech. The Buffaloes racked up 305 yards of total offense, but ended five of their 10 drives with a punt. That does not include their final drive of the game, which fans bashed Sanders for his poor clock management.

Colorado offense looks to get on track in Week 2 against Delaware

Colorado suffered a loss to an experienced Georgia Tech team in Week 1, but Deion Sanders seeks improvement from his offense in its second act. The Buffaloes showed signs of promise and developed a foundation to build on, which Sanders hopes his team will put together in Week 2.

Colorado went with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter as its starting quarterback to begin the 2025 college football season. Salter battled five-star freshman Julian Lewis to become Shedeur Sanders' successor and won the job late in the offseason.

Salter, a former Conference USA Player of the Year, did not shine in his debut, completing 17 of his 28 passes for just 146 passing yards and one touchdown. However, the team has shown no signs of changing course, particularly with Salter improving as the game progressed.

Although Colorado enters Week 2 as a 25-point favorite, it finds itself in a must-win situation. The Buffaloes desperately need to get on track and use the game to prove themselves as Big 12 contenders with another big game against Houston awaiting in Week 3.