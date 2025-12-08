Playing with “speed and violence” has been a tenet of James Borrego's since being elevated to the head job. Turning every change of possession, make or miss by the opponent, into an opportunity for Jeremiah Fears to ignite the break has been a catalyst for quick transitions and an aggressive pace. Fellow rookie Derik Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans are taking the intense attention-to-detail messaging to heart.

“Well, I think the inbound is really important,” Borrego began. “Your offense really starts on the rebound, that's when you become fastest, right. When you get some kind of defensive rebound, you're going. Those are probably going to be your fastest possessions because you're up the floor, obviously.”

The Pelicans have particularly focused on exploiting opportunities after the opponent scores, a less conventional approach to generating transition offense. But Borrego emphasized that the Pelicans aren’t simply hunting pace after defensive stops. They’ve tapped into another source of early offense that has become just as valuable for unlocking Fears’ speed.

“We're looking for kick-aheads,” continued Borrego. “Where we are finding a lot of valuable possessions is after makes. Getting the ball out quick and finding these jets up the floor, whether it is (Jose Alvarado) or (Jeremiah Fears), and they are going. We're putting pressure (on the opponent immediately).”

At the heart of this tactical push is Fears, whose one-man fast-break capability has drawn early comparisons from the coaching staff.

“(Jeremiah Fears) sets the tone for us,” admitted Borrego. “Our pace is set by him; he is a one-man fast break. He gets downhill. I think even after a make, he can get coast to coast. Did it once after a free throw.”

Borrego placed Fears in rare company, comparing the rookie’s end-to-end explosiveness to some of the league’s elite transition creators.

“There are only a few guys in the league, and we can go down the list of three or four guys that can do that end to end,” Borrego explained. “(Ja Morant) and (De'Aaron Fox) over time have been that guy who can go end to end, coast to coast, and Fears is another who can do that. He is going to be a big part of us generating those threes because he is a big part of our pace and aggression overall.”

Fears cannot be responsible for the team's pace, though. The approach requires a team-wide mentality focused on swift ball movement, Borrego said, starting with efficient inbounds to shift momentum.

“It starts with that. There has got to be a mentality to get the ball out quick and up the floor,” Borrego stressed. “We want to move the ball above the free-throw line and get it going the other direction. A big part of that is the quick inbound to get the ball up the floor.”

The Pelicans may still be adjusting to a new system and a new voice on the sideline, but Borrego's approach has become unmistakable. Inbound quickly, reverse the floor, and get the ball to Jeremiah Fears before defenses can settle. Using the rookie's one elite skillset to set the table for Derik Queen is a great foundation for the future.