Ben Johnson did not back away from possibly his most controversial decision as head coach of the Chicago Bears. Facing fourth-and-1 at the Green Bay Packers’ 14-yard line, down 28-21 in the final seconds, Johnson stuck with a call he trusted.

A play-action concept the Bears had scored on the previous week in Philadelphia. After the loss, he explained why. “We had a lot options there. Don’t know who’s going to pop necessarily,” Johnson said via Courtney Cronin on X, formerly Twitter, noting he also liked the idea of Caleb Williams using his legs if the look allowed it.

Instead, the ball found Green Bay Packers defensive back Keisean Nixon. Jordan Love had already thrown three touchdown passes, and Josh Jacobs’ late 2-yard score put Green Bay in front.

Caleb Williams did not hide from his role in it either. He said he liked the read to Cole Kmet but tried to give him a “big boy ball,” seeing Nixon sprinting across the field and wanting to slow his tight end up to make a play. Williams admitted he should have led Kmet more and simply “give him a better ball” in that moment.

The numbers show how thin the margin was. Caleb Williams finished 19-of-35 for 186 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, adding 15 rushing yards via the ESPN Box Score. The Bears ran for 138 yards behind D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai and outgained Green Bay 315-337 in total yards while holding the ball for more than 33 minutes.

Outside Halas Hall, critics hammered the clock management and the choice to throw. Inside it, Ben Johnson is standing on his aggression, and on his belief that, next time, his quarterback hits the throw.