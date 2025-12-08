Los Angeles Rams stars Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua torched the Arizona Cardinals' defense throughout the matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Stafford and Nacua have developed a strong connection with each other, standing out as one of the most potent offensive duos in the NFL. Nacua has been dominant throughout the first years of his career, growing his best traits while catching passes from the veteran quarterback.

That much was the case during their matchup against Arizona's secondary. One of their highlights took place in the final minute of the third quarter, where Stafford fired an excellent throw to Nacua for a touchdown play.

Their chemistry was strong throughout the contest that a certain statistic stood out during the day, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

“Matthew Stafford is 6-6 for 157 yards and two touchdowns on throws 15 or more air yards downfield, according to ESPN Research. All of those passes have been thrown to Puka Nacua,” Barshop wrote.

PUKA NACUA WOW 🤯 Puka mosses the defender for his 2nd touchdown of the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YAxMLal9uW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2025

How Puka Nacua, Rams played against Cardinals

Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua enjoyed an excellent day, leading the Rams to a 45-17 blowout win over the Cardinals.

Los Angeles torched Arizona's defense from start to finish. They scored in all four quarters, including 10 or more points throughout each of the first three periods. The Cardinals were never able of catching up despite being the hosts.

Stafford had a comfortable day at leading the offense. He completed 22 passes out of 31 attempts for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

The run game was excellent as Kyren Williams and Blake Corum reached the end zone. Williams finished with 13 rushes for 84 yards and a touchdown while Corum provided 12 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Nacua led the receiving attack with seven catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Colby Parkinson came next with three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown, while Davante Adams caught four passes for 29 yards.

Los Angeles improved to a 10-3 record on the season, boasting the top spot in the NFC West Division standings. They are above the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Cardinals at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they also sit at the top of the standings. They are above the Green Bay Packer and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Detroit Lions on Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET.