Colorado football evened its record by watching Kaidon Salter shred Wyoming by land and air. Salter looks like the lead quarterback now for Deion Sanders moving forward. But a big challenge awaits with unbeaten BYU on deck.

The Cougars will hear the decibel levels inside Folsom Field crank up another notch. Buffalo fans will aim to rattle LJ Martin, Bear Bachmeier and company. Meanwhile, Salter will aim to recreate or add to his breakout performance from Saturday.

Colorado can make a huge statement by taking down its first Big 12 challenger. BYU, though, enters as the early 6.5-point favorite.

Will the Cougars cover the spread? Or will Salter, Sanders and CU take down their first top 25 foe of 2025? Time for some bold predictions.

BYU will bottle Kaidon Salter

Colorado faces more than the current Big 12's best defense. BYU ranks second in the nation for total defense. And they're allowing the fewest average yards per game at 3.48.

How are the Cougars pulling off this feat? Sanders isn't the only one running an NFL show at his place.

BYU runs its own NFL-style in Provo on the defensive side. Defensive coordinator Jay Hill hits offenses with multiple fronts — switching from 4-3 to even 3-3-5 to confuse offenses. The defenders then come after offenses with fire zones and a relentless pass rush.

The Buffaloes remain inconsistent in protecting the passer. Colorado surrendered nine sacks since Week 1 — even five coming from Delaware.

BYU, though, rises as the toughest defense CU will face. Linebackers Isaiah Glasker and Jack Kelly will be unleashed on Salter — keeping him from taking off running.

Colorado will test inexperienced BYU offensive line

On the other side, Colorado can turn to defense here — by testing a rather inexperienced offensive line.

BYU lost three key starters to graduation. The Cougars earned some luxury by starting the year against Portland State, 1-3 Stanford and Group of 5 foe East Carolina.

Colorado, though, will aim to use this game to finish what it started against Wyoming.

The Buffaloes controlled the line of scrimmage and earned their first sack-for-safety in 15 years. Edge rusher Arden Walker plays a crucial role here in attacking this trench unit.

Keaten Wade will be needed too as BYU will attempt to run plays away from Walker. Anquin Barnes and Amari McNeill are additionally needed for extra muscle along the line of scrimmage, but at defensive tackle.

Colorado will rely on Sincere Brown more

Sanders himself raved about how much “dog” Brown has in him — plus how CU must give him more chances on offense.

This is the perfect week to do just that as the Buffs host a ranked foe.

Brown showed what he's capable of on his 68-yard scoring scamper on Saturday. Salter and CU offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will aim to get Brown going early to set a tone.

Will BYU get upset?

The Cougars run a high-powered defense. Martin is a 100-yard threat. Then there's Chase Roberts adding flair at wide receiver.

But Colorado looked like a team starting to figure it out. From Walker penetrating the line, to Brown getting his touches, all the way to Salter re-tapping into his dual-threat capabilities.

The Buffaloes face their hardest stretch yet featuring three straight games against ranked opponents. But two come to Boulder including BYU.

BYU finally faces a team with the athletes to compete against them. With the home crowd on its side and the primetime slot, Colorado uses this game to prove they can be a force in the Big 12 this season. Colorado pulls the upset in overtime 27-21.