The Ole Miss football program is currently gearing up for their date in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday evening against the Miami Hurricanes, with the winner moving on to the national championship game and the loser going home. Ole Miss got to this point with a thrilling win over the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl last week, winning their second straight playoff game in the process.

Over the last couple of months, the Ole Miss football program has been in the headlines for reasons outside of their play on the field, with head coach Lane Kiffin opting to join the LSU Tigers organization before the Rebels' playoff run began, relinquishing his opportunity to coach them in the postseason in the process.

Now, Ole Miss quarterbacks coach Joe Judge is calling out those who are trying to poach Rebels players from the program via the transfer portal in the midst of their playoff run.

“There’s a lot of predators out there looking at these guys thinking can I get my hooks in this guy, can I get him to enter the portal.. When you’re done with these games, it allows a lot of people to come in,” said Judge, per Matt DeGregorio of WLOX ABC/CBS on X, formerly Twitter.

Ole Miss football has shown impressive poise in blocking out the noise up to this point and putting up two impressive performances so far on their playoff run, rallying from a multiple-possession deficit against the Bulldogs last week to win in the Sugar Bowl, thanks in large part to an epic display from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Things won't get any easier from here against a Miami defense that recently shut down Ohio State and is also looking to disprove their naysayers in the national media.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Miami is set for 7:30 pm ET.