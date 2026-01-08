Alabama basketball has the talent to make some noise this season in the NCAA, but they know the road won't be easy. They recently had to run into a bump, which was an undefeated Vanderbilt team. It was a back-and-forth battle, but Alabama just didn't have enough in the end to get the win, losing 96-90.

After the game, head coach Nate Oats gave Vanderbilt bold praise.

“The league championship has to come through here,” Oats said.

Throughout the game, Vanderbilt showed why they were undefeated. They caused Alabama to turn the ball over early in the first half, and at one point, they had a 13-point lead. That didn't bother Alabama, as they were able to storm back with Labaron Philon scoring 15 points in the half to cut their deficit. A 13-2 run got them to tie the game going into halftime.

It was a different half of basketball for Alabama in the second, as they went cold. Vanderbilt capitalized, and though Alabama kept fighting, it wasn't enough. Shooting was a problem for them all night, as they only shot 28% from the three-point line in the first half, and shot 18% in the second half.

Of course, shooting that bad is more times than not going to guarantee you a win, but the fact the Alabama was able to stay in it until the end shows that they have what it takes to be in the conversation as one of the top teams in the league. There is still a lot of season left, so it will be interesting to see how a loss like this can do for Alabama.