The Indiana football program is currently gearing up for their Peach Bowl matchup against the Oregon Ducks on Friday evening, with a spot in the national championship game on the line. The Hoosiers are coming off a blowout win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl last week, with Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza eviscerating the Crimson Tide defense throughout the afternoon.

Recently, Mendoza spoke on the team's mindset ahead of their big matchup with the Ducks.

“If you need to motivate someone on the team (now), I don't know if they should be playing, everyone understands how massive of a game this is,” said Mendoza, per Michael Niziolek of the Herald-Times on X, formerly Twitter.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti also had high praise of his quarterback leading into the matchup.

“He's somebody that can channel his energy all into one thing, and has the discipline to do that,” said Cignetti, per Zach Osterman of Indystar on X.

Indeed, Mendoza has taken the college football world by storm this year, turning himself into the best quarterback in the country and the likely selection as the number one pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in the process, winning the Heisman Trophy award to boot.

Meanwhile, the Indiana football program as a whole has turned itself from laughinstock into the favorites to win the national championship in a remarkably quick timespan under Cignetti, who has quickly established himself as one of the top coaches in the entire college football landscape.

Beating Oregon for a second time this season won't be an easy task, as the Hoosiers are well aware, but with Cignetti and Mendoza leading the charge, Indiana has every reason for confidence.

Kickoff between Indiana and Oregon is set for Friday at 7:30 pm ET from Atlanta, with the winner advancing to the championship game.