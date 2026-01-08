With the Ole Miss football team taking on the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal, the program has no doubt been through major hurdles like being without its head coach, Lane Kiffin, as he accepted the open job at LSU. As there will be some that leave the Ole Miss football program to LSU, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge speak about how they're best equipped to deal with the current situation.

Despite all the turnover and noise, the Rebels are one game away from the national title game, as Chambliss has been at the forefront of success. He would express how the team is looking at the drama surrounding them, and how they are “the only people that can handle” the pushback.

“We actually were kind of laughing that we think in the quarterback room is Coach Judge, Coach Weiss, and then all the other quarterbacks. And we were kind of joking that we think that we're the only people that can, like, handle what's all kind of going on,” Chambliss said, according to Matt DeGregorio.

“I don't think this is like ever happened in college football, where a part of your coaching staff is kind of with another team. And yeah, Coach Weiss has done a great job, juggling back and forth with LSU and Ole Miss, and his main focus right now is to put this team in the best position possible and this offense in the best position possible to win,” Chambliss continued.

"If there's any group of people in the entire country that can deal with the chaos that has come their way.. it's this group right here."

Ole Miss football's Joe Judge on the current situation

While Pete Golding is the head coach of the Ole Miss football team, he looks to bring the program a national championship, even with all the noise. Judge would echo the same sentiments as Chambliss, expressing how the Rebels are best suited to overcome the hurdles.

“And look internally, we kind of laughed out a little bit. Everyone's asked about what coach is coming, what coach is going,” Judge said. “We had one of our analysts, Jake Reiling, made this AI image, and it's like the Avengers. It was guys through portals…guys kind of coming and going. We're kind of laughing about it.”

At any rate, Ole Miss looks to prove the doubters wrong, with the challenge of the Hurricanes awaiting them at the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday night.