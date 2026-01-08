Tennessee and Josh Heupel are getting a good sign during their recruitment of former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt from the college football transfer portal. While the Volunteers still have to fight off LSU, which is also reportedly interested in Demond Williams Jr., Leavitt's recent move appears to show increased interest in Knoxville.

Leavitt flew to Tennessee after his viral visit with LSU and Lane Kiffin, during which he was seen at a Tigers basketball game. Videos of his visit got fans excited, but Leavitt appears also to be interested in Tennessee, with whom he extended his visit, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.

“Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt arrived in Knoxville for his visit with Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon,” Nakos wrote. “The top transfer quarterback was initially set to depart Knoxville on Thursday, but the trip has been extended. He's coming off trips to Kentucky and LSU, and Miami is also viewed as a school to watch in this transfer recruitment. The Wildcats have since pulled out of the recruitment, landing Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey.”

Nakos noted that Leavitt is reportedly down to either Tennessee, LSU or Miami. The Hurricanes might be having a difficult time competing in the recruiting process while actively competing in the College Football Playoffs, making the Volunteers and Tigers favorites to land him.

Leavitt entered the portal with a no-contact tag, meaning he knew exactly which teams he wanted to consider. At this point in the race, Tennessee might be his favorite.

Sam Leavitt visits Tennessee, LSU eyes Demond Williams Jr.

LSU remains in the Leavitt conversation, but the Tigers appear to be equally interested in Washington transfer Demond Williams Jr., who became a surprise late addition to the portal on Wednesday. Williams has yet to officially visit anyone, but LSU is “expected to make a run” at him, per Nakos.

Recruiting Williams comes with some drama, as Washington is pushing back on his transfer request. Still, the Chandler, Arizona, native is another intriguing dual-threat weapon who fits the mold of the type of signal-callers Kiffin has historically had success with.

Kiffin is forced to find his next quarterback from the transfer portal, with LSU losing Garrett Nussmeier to the NFL Draft and Michael Van Buren Jr. to the portal.