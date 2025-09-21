One week after suffering a 16-point loss to Houston, Colorado bounced back with a resounding 37-20 win over Wyoming in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season. After the victory, head coach Deion Sanders called for the media members who had been critical of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Colorado produced nearly 500 yards of total offense on the night, with quarterback Kaidon Salter throwing for 304 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Clearly pleased with the performance, Sanders walked into his post-game press conference with a chip on his shoulder and called out Shurmur's haters.

“Ain't nobody talking about Pat tonight,” Sanders said, via DNVR. “Where that went? Anybody? Oh, that's gone? For at least a week, right?”

After addressing Shurmur's critics, Sanders discussed what he liked from Colorado's performance. In addition to Shurmur, the 58-year-old also praised the Buffaloes' offensive line and running backs.

“When we execute, it's a beautiful thing. When we don't, it's going to be blame-assessed. I understand that life, I've been in this sports world for a long time. I'm thankful that you got to see some wonderful plays that he's capable of making. You got to see some wonderful calls that [were] made from the top. You got to see some wonderful execution. That offensive line, as well as the backs, they ran their butts off.”

Colorado regains momentum with win over Wyoming

With the win over Wyoming, Colorado improves to 2-2 on the young college football season. The Buffaloes are 0-1 in Big 12 play on the year, but carry their momentum into their next big conference test against BYU.

Alternating wins and losses through four games, Colorado has taken care of business against Delaware and Wyoming, but lost to its first two Power Four opponents.

Shurmur has received some criticism, but he has been dealt a rough hand. Entering Week 4, Sanders had yet to commit to a quarterback and went back to Salter after starting Ryan Staub against Houston. Salter's strong performance figures to keep him in the starting lineup for now, but the position remains uncertain.

The ongoing situation masks the team's biggest issue, which has been its defense. The Buffaloes entered Week 4 allowing the most yards in the Big 12. Despite the 17-point victory, they still ceded 20 points and 348 yards to a Wyoming offense that entered the game averaging just 15.6 points per game.

Colorado will remain home in Week 5, when it welcomes BYU to Boulder. The Cougars are 3-0 on the year and coming off a 34-13 road win over East Carolina.