College football could have its own James Nnaji situation with Nathaniel Salmon committing to Washington State. The Cougars' new tight end is a former professional basketball player who briefly flirted with the NFL Academy and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Salmon, 21, has three years of professional basketball experience in New Zealand and Australia before deciding to switch to American football. The converted athlete attended the Chargers' 2025 minicamp and is now committed to Washington State for the 2026 college football season, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported.

Salmon had not touched a football since 2024, but his athleticism got him scouted into the NFL Academy. He reportedly trained at IMG Academy in Florida to make the transition before accepting the Chargers' minicamp invite.

Salmon did not make it to the preseason and eventually opted to return to New Zealand. He remained committed to training to play tight end and announced that the NCAA granted him Division I eligibility on Oct. 9, 2025.

I am grateful and humble to announce that I have been granted full eligibility to compete in the NCAA Division 1 level🙏🏁 #blessed #hisplan pic.twitter.com/zxoJVKSa3u — Nathaniel Salmon (@natesalmon__) October 9, 2025

Salmon will now return to the United States as one of the oldest freshmen in the country. He joins new Washington State head coach Kirby Moore's inaugural team in Pullman.

Washington State's controversial Nathaniel Salmon move

Salmon's commitment is just the latest installment of the current controversy surrounding NCAA eligibility. While the organization still maintains that its athletes are amateurs, it is increasingly treating its leagues like professional sports.

Salmon's situation has many similar components to that of Baylor basketball player James Nnaji, who has sparked civil war among college basketball fans on social media. Many feel that Nnaji, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, should not be eligible to play in the NCAA. Others, however, feel that it is okay, considering he never logged a minute in the NBA.

Unlike Nnaji, Salmon was never drafted, which lessens the severity of his situation. However, he is a former professional athlete who was associated with an NFL team, which certainly stretches the definition of his “amateur” status.

The 21-year-old Salmon is also beginning his college career at the age most people prepare for graduation. The age limitations have loosened in recent years, but it only adds to the absurdity of the predicament.