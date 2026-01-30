The transfer portal in college football has led to plenty of added craziness over the last few seasons. The most recent move of the season was the shocking decision by Duke football quarterback Darian Mensah. He initially committed to returning to the Blue Devils, but just before the portal closed, he decided to enter, prompting Duke to sue to block him from entering in the first place.

Mensah was allowed to enter the portal and, after settling with Duke, will head to Miami for the next season. Following his exit, Mensah told On3's Pete Nakos that he loved Duke and thought it was a special place, but he had little to say to Duke football fans because of how hostile they had been to him recently, even though he appreciated the support.

“What do I want to say to Duke fans? I’ll probably leave that alone,” Mensah told Nakos. “To be honest, they’re pretty hostile towards me. I’m obviously grateful for all the support I’ve received during the season. Duke’s a special place. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about that place. Changed my life in the best way possible. Grateful.”

Mensah joined Duke ahead of the 2025 season after transferring from Tulane. He led the ACC and ranked second in the FBS in passing yards. He threw for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns, both Duke single-season records, en route to leading the Blue Devils to the ACC championship game, where he was named MVP after shocking Virginia and finishing with a 9-5 record.

There were initially rumors that Mensah would enter the NFL Draft, but he denied them after releasing a video saying he was returning to Duke. Since releasing that video, it came as a shock to everyone that he reversed course and entered the portal at the last second.

The two teams are set to play as ACC rivals in Coral Gables on Nov. 14 this upcoming season. Miami is also only reloading after making a huge run to the national championship before falling to Indiana. The goal is to get back to the game, and Mensah offers a great opportunity to do so.