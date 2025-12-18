Duke football is set to lose one of the most important pillars of its offense as standout offensive tackle Brian Parker II has decided to forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

While the move represents a major departure for the Blue Devils, it comes as little surprise given Parker’s consistent rise and national recognition over the past two seasons. ESPN insider Pete Thamel was first to report the news, sharing confirmation directly from the player.

“Duke redshirt junior offensive tackle Brian Parker II is leaving school early and declaring for the NFL Draft, he tells ESPN. He projects as a potential Day 2 pick and is Mel Kiper’s No. 10 tackle in the 2026 Draft. Parker earned third-team All-American honors in 2025.” Thamel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A Cincinnati, Ohio native, Parker has been one of the most reliable offensive linemen in the ACC since earning a starting role. A two-year starter, Parker developed into one of Duke’s highest-graded offensive players while anchoring the right side of the line.

During the 2025 season, Parker started all 13 games and played a key role in Duke’s historic run to its first-ever ACC Championship Game title, the program’s first outright ACC crown since 1962.

His performance earned him third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, second-team recognition from the Walter Camp Foundation. He was also named Second Team All-ACC by both the conference and the AP.

With his draft preparation now underway, Parker will not participate in Duke’s upcoming Sun Bowl matchup against Arizona State Sun Devils on Dec. 31. His absence leaves Duke facing major turnover up front.

From Parker’s perspective, the timing makes sense. Already projected as a potential Day 2 selection and ranked as Mel Kiper’s No. 10 offensive tackle in the class, Parker enters the draft with strong momentum and proven production.

As Duke turns the page, the challenge now shifts to developing the next wave of linemen capable of sustaining the program’s recent success, and more importantly, their current high run while Parker prepares to take the next step toward a professional career that appears well within reach.