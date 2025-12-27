Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown will remain with the Gators, announcing his return for the 2026 season following a highly productive true freshman campaign in 2025. Brown revealed his decision on Friday through Florida Victorious, Florida’s primary Name, Image and Likeness partner, while also confirming a new NIL agreement with the program.

“I'm extremely excited,” said Brown. “I’m ready to get back on the grind, get back to it, and get started and prepare for a successful season ahead.”

A five-star signee from Florida’s 2025 recruiting class, Brown made an immediate impact during his first collegiate season. He appeared in 10 games, starting six, and finished the year leading the Gators in both receptions (40) and receiving yards (512). His role extended beyond the passing game, as he served as Florida’s primary punt and kick returner for most of the season.

In the return game, Brown stacked up 261 yards, with 139 yards on 11 punt returns and 122 yards on seven kickoff returns. Combined with his receiving production, he garnered 773 all-purpose yards. That total ranked fifth nationally among true freshmen and second among true freshman wide receivers during the 2025 season.

Brown’s overall performance earned him Freshman All-SEC honors at season’s end. He claimed All-SEC honors as a wide receiver, return specialist, and all-purpose player, becoming the first freshman in the Gators' history to earn three All-SEC selections in one season. Across the SEC, only five players have achieved that distinction, with Kentucky’s Barion Brown being the most recent example in 2022.

His breakout season began immediately. In Florida’s season opener against Long Island, Brown became just the third true freshman wide receiver to start a season opener in program history. He recorded three catches for 79 yards, setting a program record for receiving yards by a true freshman wideout making his first career start. He also contributed 70 yards in the return game during that contest.

Article Continues Below

Brown continued to produce against top competition throughout the year. He caught three passes for 72 yards, including a 60-yard reception, against Texas, followed by six receptions for 77 yards at Texas A&M. Against Mississippi State, he posted a career-high 83 receiving yards on five catches, with a long of 50 yards. He also led the Gators in receiving against LSU, finishing with eight catches for 62 yards.

Explaining his decision to return, Brown pointed to how much playing at Florida means to him.

“It’s everything. I wore the jersey growing up, always aspiring to play for the Florida Gators, so to be able to accomplish that dream and become a contributor in my first year, it was amazing,” Brown said. “Obviously, I was able to accomplish my goal of Freshman All-SEC, but there’s still a lot left on the table, and I’m coming for it all next year.”

A product of Orlando (Fla.) Jones High School, Brown was rated as a top-35 national recruit and the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2025 cycle by 247Sports. He chose Florida over several national programs, continuing a multi-generation Gators legacy as the son of Vernell Brown II (2001–05) and grandson of Vernell Brown Sr. (1982–85), both former Florida defensive backs.