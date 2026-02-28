The NBA world saw one of the greatest players in history hang up his sneakers last weekend when Chris Paul officially announced his retirement from professional basketball. From his hot start with the New Orleans Hornets to his final full season with the San Antonio Spurs, the guard who quickly became known as “CP3” finished his NBA career as arguably the greatest point guard of all time.

Chris Paul spent six full seasons with the LA Clippers franchise, from when he was traded to Los Angeles in 2011 all the way until he was traded to the Houston Rockets in the 2017 offseason.

Of the 249 teammates that Chris Paul shared the floor with throughout his 20-year NBA career, no one played more games alongside Paul than former Clippers All-Star center DeAndre Jordan. The duo played 406 regular season games together in addition to 53 playoff games. The duo had a .658 winning percentage, going 302-157 in those 459 games together.

Paul announcing his retirement in the middle of All-Star weekend came as somewhat of a surprise, given that the guard had been looking for a team to play for and close out his NBA career. But no team materialized, and Paul decided to call it.

DeAndre Jordan took to Instagram on Friday, a few weeks after the official retirement announcement of his former teammate to deliver a heartwarming message.

“Can't believe I'm making a retirement post for your old ass! I still remember when we found out we were getting CP3 and the “Lob City” run was born. It still feels like yesterday. Some of the greatest years of my life. I want to first congratulation you on an amazing basketball career! You have achieved countless accolades and have done so much for the game. However, the biggest accomplishment I've seen from you is your love and dedication to your family. Thank you for ALWAYS pushing me even when I wasn't trying to hear it. 😂 You were a teammate then and became a forever brother and I am grateful. Enjoy this next chapter of life and the journey. Here's to more pars and birdies! Cheers – 6″

DeAndre Jordan was a full time starter for the Clippers when Chris Paul arrived, but under head coach Doc Rivers, became a 34 minute a night player for the Clippers starting in the 2013-14 season. From the 2023-14 season where he played alongside CP3, Jordan averaged 11.8 points, 14 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game while being named to his first NBA All-Star team in the 2016-17 season. Jordan was also a two-time rebounding champion, a three-time All-NBA selection, and a two-time All-Defensive team selection.

Chris Paul finished his NBA career playing 1,370 career games in the regular season, averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 37 percent from three. Paul finishes his illustrious, 20-year NBA career as a 12-time NBA All-Star, an 11-time All-NBA member, a nine-time All-Defensive team member, a six-time steals champion, and a five-time assists champion.