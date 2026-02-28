Not a lot went right for the Milwaukee Bucks when they welcomed the New York Knicks to town for a Friday night Eastern Conference showdown.

Entering the half with a 20-point deficit, the Bucks were able to play the Knicks even in the third quarter but ultimately went down without much of a fight in the game's final frame, scoring just 15 points on the way to a 127-98 loss.

Discussing how the game got away from his Bucks on their home court, Doc Rivers laid it out plainly for those in attendance and beyond: Milwaukee simply got outplayed by New York.

“Yeah, yeah, I mean some of the guys on their team we gave shots, and we're fine with that,” Rivers noted. “You know, and we still should have went out and guarded it, but I just thought they got everything they wanted and forgot the 3s. Like when they wanted to drive, they drove the ball, when they wanted to shoot, they shot the ball. And I just didn't think we met their physicality and their intensity. And you know, it's a good lesson for them. He knew that he knew how this game was gonna be played, and we just didn't meet the moment.”

Now granted, heading into the game, few expected the Bucks to secure the win, as they still don't have Giannis Antetokounmpo and have a 26-32 record with just a few more weeks left in the season. Still, after a few strong showings following the arrivals of Cam Thomas and Ousmane Dieng, it's clear Rivers is ready to burn this game's film and move on.