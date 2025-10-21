The Florida Gators are once again searching for a head coach after firing Billy Napier, and early reports suggest that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is among the top names on the radar.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin had already begun “doing due diligence” on Kiffin before Napier’s dismissal. “At Ole Miss, Lane is happiest he’s been, but how he handles Florida’s expected interest will be fascinating,” Zenitz wrote on X.

While Kiffin is settled at Ole Miss, earning $9 million a year, one of the highest salaries in college football, Florida’s history and resources could make the job hard to ignore.

Zenitz added that “there aren’t many, if any, jobs that could pull Kiffin away from Ole Miss at this point, but Florida is on the very short list.” The idea of becoming the spiritual successor to Gators legend Steve Spurrier reportedly intrigues Kiffin, who has openly admired the former coach for years.

That connection wasn’t lost on Spurrier himself. Speaking to On3 Sports, the “Head Ball Coach” discussed the coaching vacancy and the names circulating in Gainesville — including Kiffin, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, and even Jon Gruden.

“They’re throwing Lane’s name out there a lot, and he’d be good here,” Spurrier said. “Look at what he’s done at Ole Miss… that’s going back to the Johnny Vaught days.” Spurrier, who won six SEC titles and a national championship at Florida, added, “We just need to get the right guy in here, get behind him, and get the Gators where we all want to be.”

Spurrier also noted that Kiffin “would fit” at Florida given their shared offensive philosophy and quick-witted personalities. Kiffin has admitted in the past that he modeled his sideline demeanor after Spurrier’s, saying he started wearing a visor because “I wanted to be Steve Spurrier.”

As Florida sorts through its options, other candidates, such as former Penn State coach James Franklin, have also emerged. Franklin, who led Vanderbilt to consecutive Top 25 seasons and won a Big Ten title at Penn State, has made it clear he intends to coach again. His SEC experience and reputation for rebuilding programs make him another intriguing possibility for Florida’s leadership.

Still, Spurrier’s words carry weight in Gainesville. His hope is simple: that Florida finally finds stability after cycling through four coaches in just over a decade. “Hope we can get this one right,” he told On3. “There’s no reason we shouldn’t be winning more than we are.”