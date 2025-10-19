With Florida football firing head coach Billy Napier, they have been keeping their eyes on potential candidates who can fill his void. One of those candidates is Lane Kiffin, whom the Gators looked at before Napier was even fired, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“Even before firing Billy Napier, Florida AD Scott Stricklin has been doing due diligence on Lane Kiffin, sources told CBS Sports. At Ole Miss, Lane is happiest he's been but how he handles Florida's expected interest will be fascinating,” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The thing with their interest in Kiffin is that he's already the head coach of Ole Miss, and it seems like the program is willing to do what they can to keep him on the team. Kiffin currently makes $9 million, which is the 10th-highest salary for coaches in the country, and there's a good chance he'll be getting a raise, no matter if he stays at Ole Miss or goes somewhere else.

Though things are going well for Kiffin at Ole Miss, there seems to be some intrigue with him going to Florida, according to Zenitz.

“There aren't many, if any, jobs that could pull Kiffin away from Ole Miss at this point, but Florida is on the very short list of jobs that would at least make him consider leaving,” Zenitz wrote. “Lane is well aware of the strong tradition and fan support Florida has, and there are some who know him who believe he is more than intrigued with the idea of being the spiritual successor to Steve Spurrier.”

Kiffin will have to decide if he can truly see himself winning a national championship with Ole Miss, or he could go to a more established place like Florida and get them over the top. It will be interesting to see what he plans on doing when the season ends.