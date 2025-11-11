The 2025 season has been a rough one for the Arizona Cardinals. They are 3-6 and have lost five games by one possession, and then they were blown out in their most recent game against the Seattle Seahawks. Additionally, they have been severely affected by injuries this season. One of the bigger blows they suffered recently was when Zay Jones sustained an Achilles injury on Sunday and is out for the year.

At Monday's press conference, Jonathan Gannon said that Jones will be heading to IR due to him tearing his Achilles. The injury happened in the first half of the Cardinals’ 44-22 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It is the latest injury that the Cardinals are dealing with that has started to pile up. ESPN's Arizona Cardinals reporter, Josh Weinfuss, was one of the first to break the news.

Weinfuss posted on Jones, “Cardinals WR Zay Jones is going to go on IR with the Achilles injury he suffered Sunday in Seattle, coach Jonathan Gannon. Gannon said Jones tore his Achilles, but said “I assume” Jones needs surgery. Jones is done for the year.”

Through eight appearances this season, Jones has hauled in 12 of 18 targets for 183 yards and no touchdowns. However, he averaged 15.3 yards per reception. Only Michael Wilson averaged more for Arizona in 2025 at 15.4 per game. Jones was mainly used in the slot, so with him injured, expect Greg Dortch to take on an even bigger role than he usually has, and Xavier Weaver will get more time there as well.

Simi Fehoko also exited Sunday’s game due to injury. He’s dealing with a wrist injury and is expected to miss time. Then, on defense, lineman Walter Nolen III also left Sunday’s loss. The rookie suffered a knee injury late in the game and did not return, but it appears to be minor. He recorded two tackles before exiting. Darius Robinson also left the game with a groin issue he suffered on Sunday. He finished with four tackles.