On Monday, the Chicago Bulls were dealt a blow. Josh Giddey, who injured his ankle against the Cleveland Cavaliers, will be listed as out for the game against the San Antonio Spurs, per Will Gottlieb of CHGO Bulls.

On Saturday, Giddey hurt his ankle as a result of a massive crossover by De'Andre Hunter that became the flashpoint of a 128-122 loss. Nevertheless, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan remains optimistic about Giddey's recovery, as Chicago travels to Detroit to face the Pistons on Wednesday.

“With what we've got coming today and then Detroit, and then there are a few days, I just think he didn't feel great today, and we'll see how he feels when we get to Detroit. I don't think it will be any longer than that after the Detroit game. That is my guess. We don't feel like it is too severe. Didn't have much swelling after the game, went some yesterday, and was just uncomfortable today during shoot around.”

Coach Billy Donovan doesn’t foresee Josh Giddeys absence to go longer than the Detroit game on Wednesday. “I don’t think after the Detroit game it will be any longer than that. We don’t feel like it is too severe.” pic.twitter.com/XL1RmomdJS — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) November 10, 2025

This is a temporary setback for Giddey, who is off to a strong start. Overall, he is averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists. Additionally, this is Giddey's first season to prove he is worthy of the four-year $100 million deal he signed.

With Josh Giddey out, expect Matas Buzelis to step up .

Much of the reason the Bulls are 6-3 has been Giddey's play. At the same time, second-year guard Matas Buzelis has been able to complement Giddey's game. Both of whom have found a way to gel together, mainly when the offensive scheme permits running with the ball and spacing the floor.

As a result, it creates opportunities for each of them to score. Also, Giddey could dish to Buzelis for the slam in transition. With that said, Buzelis will be starting against the Spurs on Monday. However, he will likely be the guy to engineer the offense and rightfully so.

He is quick, fluid, and dynamic. Plus, Buzelis can shoot the ball from all spots on the floor and can go to the hole. If he can prove that he can defend, then he can start to emerge as a complete player.

Monday will be Buzelis's chance to really prove that he can succeed on his own.