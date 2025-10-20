The Florida Gators are officially in the market for a new head coach. After weeks of mounting pressure and behind-the-scenes meetings with boosters, the university announced the firing of Billy Napier, ending his turbulent tenure in Gainesville. With one of college football’s most coveted jobs now open, speculation is already swirling about potential replacements, and one surprising name has entered the mix for the Florida football team.

Former Penn State head coach James Franklin, just a week removed from his dismissal in State College, is reportedly eyeing a return to the sidelines. According to The New York Times, Franklin wants to coach again and could be among the early candidates for Florida’s vacancy.

Though rare for a major program to hire a coach immediately after being fired, Franklin’s situation is unique. He built a reputation as one of the sport’s top rebuilders — first at Vanderbilt, where he led the Commodores to back-to-back Top 25 finishes for the first time in over 60 years, and later at Penn State, where he stabilized a program recovering from severe NCAA sanctions.

At Penn State, Franklin compiled a 104-45 record over a decade, earning five top-10 finishes and a Big Ten championship in 2016. But after a disappointing 3-3 start this season, capped by three straight losses to Oregon, UCLA, and Northwestern, the university decided to move on.

Article Continues Below

Speaking on ESPN’s College GameDay, Franklin reflected on his firing and reiterated his ambitions. “I thought we were going to win a national championship there,” he said. “That goal hasn’t changed. We’re now going to win a national championship somewhere else.” Franklin described the firing as “shockingly quick,” recalling that he was told of the decision less than 20 minutes before breaking the news to his players.

Now, with the Florida football team seeking a proven leader to reignite its football program, the possibility of Franklin heading to Gainesville has gained traction. His SEC experience — particularly his success in turning Vanderbilt into a competitive program — makes him an intriguing candidate. The Gators are reportedly looking for someone who can command a locker room, recruit aggressively, and restore national relevance.

Whether Franklin is the right fit remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: his track record of revitalizing struggling programs aligns perfectly with what Florida needs most.