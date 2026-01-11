Freshman WR Jayvan Boggs announced Saturday that he is withdrawing from the NCAA transfer portal and will return to Florida State for the 2026 season, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. The Cocoa native, who played in eight games during his freshman campaign, closed out 2025 with nine receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown, despite battling injuries that limited his playing time. Boggs started four games and missed four others due to injury.

Boggs' decision came shortly after fellow freshman defensive tackle Kevin Wynn declared his intention to enter the portal. Wynn, one of the top recruits in FSU’s 2025 class, played in just four games due to a preseason injury but was able to maintain his redshirt. Amid a roster turnover exceeding 30 players since last year, the return of Boggs stands out as an important retention for Mike Norvell’s program.

At 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds, Boggs was rated as the No. 151 overall prospect in the 2025 class and the No. 40 wide receiver by 247Sports. Before deciding to stay at FSU, he visited programs including Ole Miss and Missouri. His skill set, particularly his route-running, yards after catch, and reliable hands, makes him a strong candidate to serve as Florida State’s second wide receiver behind Duce Robinson, especially following the departure of Lawayne McCoy to the portal.

Boggs will join Robinson and first-team All-ACC wideout Micahi Danzy in 2026, giving the Seminoles three of their top four receivers from last year returning. Adding to FSU’s wideout depth, blue-chip signees Jasen Lopez, Devin Carter, and Efrem White bring talent that fits offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's offensive system.

A highly touted four-star prospect in high school, Boggs set the state record for receiving yards in a single game during his senior season with 17 catches for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

Saturday also saw Florida State land commitments from former Stephen F. Austin offensive tackle Chimdia Nwaiwu, ex-Illinois State safety CJ Richard, and junior college linebacker Chris Thomas, who has three years to play two, suffered a torn ACL in 2025 after recording 39 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and two sacks. He had already shown promise as a freshman with 27 tackles, four TFLs, and a sack. He visited FSU on crutches, and it’s unclear if he will be available in 2026.

The transfer portal remains open until Jan. 16.