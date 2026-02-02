Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, who served as the head coach of Auburn, UCF and Arkansas State, is putting away his headset after more than three decades in the business, according to Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports. Malzahn's retirement comes after he spent just one season calling plays for the Seminoles. They ranked sixth in the country in total yards and 24th in points per game, so he obviously still had plenty of wisdom to offer.

The 60-year-old is ready to close this chapter of his life, however. Florida State pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. is being promoted to OC, per Marcello.

Malzahn first started coaching at the high school level during the early 1990s and eventually worked his way up to college. He earned his first FBS head coaching gig with Arkansas State in 2012, making an immediate impact on the sidelines. The former Arkansas Razorbacks WR led the Red Wolves to the Sun Belt championship in 2012.

Malzahn's surge propelled him back to Auburn (served as OC from 2009-11). He added a needed spark to a program that had plummeted following its 2010-11 national championship season. Under his helm, the Tigers wielded one of the most exciting offenses in the country, seized the SEC crown and returned to the BCS title game. Although the team lost to Florida State in gut-wrenching fashion, exhilarating wins over Alabama (kick-six) and Georgia helped solidify Malzahn's place in Auburn lore.

He was unable to keep the Tigers in a prominent position over the next seven years, but the squad has struggled profusely since his 2020 firing. Gus Malzahn then served an overall forgettable four-year tenure as UCF head coach before leaving for Florida State football in November of 2024. He previously admitted to being on the verge of retirement until Seminoles HC Mike Norvell convinced him to become his new OC.

The campaign began with a huge 31-17 victory over Alabama, but the team cratered in ACC play en route to a 5-7 record. Seminoles fans could at least count on a dynamic offense amid all the losing. That may no longer be the case now, however. With the transfer portal window closed, Florida State will have to pivot. Tim Harris Jr. will do his best to keep the offense potent moving forward.

Gus Malzahn retires with a 105-62 FBS record. He leaves as one of the most innovative offensive minds of his era, printing a blueprint that few are capable of replicating.

“After 35 years (15 high school, 20 college), I'm grateful for the unbelievable journey God has allowed me to walk,” he said in a farewell statement. “It is time for me to step away from coaching.”