Many sons of famous athletes carry the burden of trying to live up to their father's reputation. Devin Hester Jr. has probably heard that chatter, but the pressure he faces is unique. When people hear that last name, they think of one thing: legendary returner. Therefore, the Furman wide receiver is not just compared to his dad, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. He is expected to possess the specific skill that Devin Hester Sr. perfected during his playing days.

Well, he had no problem doing that in Saturday's 23-21 season-opening victory versus William & Mary. Following a game-tying touchdown by the Tribe early in the second quarter, Devin Hester Jr. displayed his explosiveness and agility on a brilliant 75-yard kick return. The Paladins scored four plays later to take a 14-7 lead. Special teams is an overlooked yet crucial component of the game, something that Hester's father understood as well as anyone.

He seems to know that, too, by the looks of it. Hester also recorded two receptions for 30 yards, including a 24-yarder on the first play of what was ultimately the game-winning drive, adding to his triumphant day. Ian Williams kicked the go-ahead 32-yard field goal with 2:43 remaining, capping off a 9-0 run.

Hester's highlight will shine especially bright given that Furman was able to secure the home win. On a day in which the Paladins accumulated only 237 yards of total offense, his kick return proved to be a big difference-maker. Devin Hester Sr. is surely proud. It must have been surreal for the three-time First Team All-Pro to watch his son impact the game in the same way he did for so many years.

Devin Hester jr. with a 75 yard kickoff return‼️ pic.twitter.com/TeVhj4n4RT — Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) August 30, 2025

Like father, like son?

The elder Hester played for the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks during his 11-year NFL career. He is the all-time leader in punt-return touchdowns with 14, ranks third in punt-return yards, is tied for ninth in kick-return TDs and is 12th in kick-return yards. He carved an unconventional path to Canton, but it is one that deserves a fair amount of respect.

The man changed the game, causing the NFL to move kickoffs 5 yards back to the 35-yard line, also known as the “Hester Rule.” The league has since changed its stance and is trying to make the play watchable again by implementing the Dynamic Kickoff. The 42-year-old is interested to see how returns will evolve moving forward, but more than that, he wants to see Devin Hester Jr. thrive on the gridiron.

Furman will try to build on its comeback win when it hosts Presbyterian next Saturday afternoon.