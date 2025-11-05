Miami’s football team reset starts with a hard look in the mirror. After the Week 10 loss to SMU, Mario Cristobal pointed to self-inflicted mistakes, penalties, and poor execution as the culprits, saying the result was on the program as a whole.

He credited the opponent, stressed accountability in coaching and teaching, and noted how quickly a promising 5-0 start can unravel when details slip. The Hurricanes are 1-2 in their last three and must rebuild momentum fast.

The first CFP poll added sting. As Nicole Auerbach relayed, committee chair Mack Rhoades framed Miami’s resume as a question of consistency, and a lack of it, with the Hurricanes debuting at No. 18. Rhoades also said the committee does not weigh a team’s nonconference scheduling philosophy, a stance Auerbach criticized as a missed opportunity to incentivize tougher slates.

For the Miami football team, that feedback is straightforward: win steadily, look clean doing it, and the ranking will take care of itself.

There is still a workable path if the Hurricanes string results together. The remaining slate, Syracuse, NC State, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh, is winnable, yet it will not move opinions unless Miami eliminates the operational errors that turned Louisville and SMU into setbacks.

Cristobal has already linked both losses to discipline and cadence miscues, the kind of details that separate ranked teams in November. If the offense cleans presnap issues and the staff shores up situational management, Miami can climb, but the margin is thin.

Consistency has to show up in drive quality and field position. The defense has flashed enough to win, but short fields and penalties have undercut that work. Special teams and red zone finishing, the boring stuff that decides committee conversations, must tighten as well. No style points are needed, only repeatable, low-error football that travels week to week.

Recruiting momentum remains a counterweight to the current wobble. Miami flipped four-star defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil from Clemson, adding a powerful, quick-first-step trench piece to a 2026 class tracking near the top of the ACC. It signals long-term roster building that aligns with the way Cristobal wants to win, control the line, then let perimeter talent close games.

The takeaway from the poll room was not subtle. The committee sees potential, but it just does not trust the week-to-week version yet. Fix the consistency, bank four clean performances, and No. 18 can become something more meaningful by Selection Sunday.