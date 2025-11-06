It is a top-25 matchup in the SEC on Saturday. Texas A&M is ranked third in the first College Football Playoff ranking. Meanwhile, Missouri is ranked 22nd in the first rankings. Now, Missouri will try to pull the upset on its SEC rival, and we have three bold predictions on the game.

Texas A&M is now 8-0 and the top team in the SEC. They have had relatively few scares in pursuit of the undefeated season. It was a one-point victory over Notre Dame on the road in their third game of the year, and then a six-point victory over Auburn in the next game. The team also won by just three points over Arkansas, but had relative control over the game. The Aggies are coming in off an open week after beating LSU on the road.

Meanwhile, Missouri is 6-2 on the year, and is also coming in off an open week. It has not been smooth sailing for the Tigers as of late. They lost by three to Alabama, and then the next week needed double overtime to defeat Auburn. The last time out, Missouri was in a tight game with Vanderbilt on the road. Ultimately, they would fall 17-10.

Ahmad Hardy steps up

In the game with Vanderbilt, Beau Pribula was injured and will be missing much of the rest of the season. The backup quarterback, Sam Horn, is also out for the season. This is going to lead to Matthew Zollers getting the start. Zollers will be the first true freshman to start for Missouri since Drew Lock did that in 2015.

Even with Pribula, the Missouri offense was not pass-heavy. This year, Missouri is 106th in the nation in percentage of passing plays and sits 77th in the nation in passing yards per game. Pribula had passed for 1,685 yards and 11 touchdowns, but also seven interceptions, before his injury. Zollers has been solid in his limited time, going 20 for 29 for 213 yards and two scores. Still, the loss of Pribula also affects the running game. He ran for 220 yards and five touchdowns. With the loss of their starting quarterback, more pressure will be on Ahmad Hardy.

Missouri is currently seventh in the nation in rushing yards per game this year. This is led by Hardy. He has run for 937 yards with 11 touchdowns so far this year. He has not been at the same level in the last few games. In his first five games of the year, he ran for over 100 yards per game and a touchdown in every game. He has run for just two touchdowns in the last three games and not been over 100 yards. He will rebound in this game and be over 100 yards agaisnt Texas A&M.

Marcel Reed accounts for three scores

Texas A&M has been great on offense this year. They are seventh in the nation in points per game while sitting 17th in yards per game. They are also 17th in the running game and 32nd in the passing game. The offense has been great, and it has been led by Marcel Reed. Reed is a Heisman candidate because of his play this year.

Reed has completed 137 of 223 passes for 1,972 yards and 17 touchdowns. He does have six interceptions, but has also run for six touchdowns while running for 349 yards. Reed was solid in his last game, passing for 202 yards and two touchdowns while running for 108 yards and two scores. He did throw two interceptions, though. He will not have to worry about interceptions as much in this game. Missouri is 123rd in the nation in takeaways per game this year.

Missouri has been great this year. They are 16th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting fourth in yards per game. The Tigers have been great agaisnt the run, sitting sixth in the nation against the run, while also ninth against the pass. Still, Reed is going to be a defining factor in this game. Missouri has given up 20 or fewer points in all but two games this year. They are going to give up more in this one, and Reed is going to account for three touchdowns.

Texas A&M moves to 9-0

Missouri is on a third-string quarterback in this game. They have yet to play a full game with Zollers at quarterback this year, but they did play most of the game with Vanderbilt with their third-string guy in. Missouri was able to score just ten total points and was only in the game because of the defense.

Meanwhile, the Texas A&M offense has scored 30 or more points in all but one game this year. While the defense has not been great in recent weeks, giving up 67 points in the last two games, the offense has been dominant. Now, they will be facing a quarterback with limited experience.

The Aggies are third in the nation in quarterback sack percentage this year, while Missouri is 94th in allowing the quarterback to be sacked. Cashius Howell has been dominant. He is tied for third in the nation with 9.5 sacks on the year, while also one of the top in the nation in putting pressure on the quarterback. Howell is going to be a consistent presence in the backfield and disrupt the Missouri offense. In the meantime, the Texas A&M offense will continue to score well.

Odd at the time of writing, according to Fanduel, has Texas A&M as just a 6.5 point favorite. The Aggies have covered the spread in three of their last four games. They have also won five of their eight games by over a touchdown. Further, they have been solid on the road, covering in two of three games. Texas A&M is easily going to cover with Zollers in at quarterback in this game, and could potentially cover by two scores.