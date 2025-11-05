November chaos continued to reshape the playoff board, and our Week 11 projections reflect this while a handful of steady contenders simply held serve.

In that shuffle, a loud riser emerged out of the Big 12 picture, one that now sits squarely in the top eight of ClutchPoints’ Playoff forecast.

ESPN Insights highlighted the milestone that followed: Texas Tech makes its first-ever appearance in the CFP rankings at No. 8, previously the only Big 12 team never to have appeared. The moment lands just as the committee unveils its initial November stack, adding juice to an already pivotal stretch run.

Texas Tech makes its first-ever appearance in the CFP rankings at No. 8, previously the only Big 12 team never to appear 📈 pic.twitter.com/EGlDZ0roxs — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Red Raiders earned that platform with a statement road win at Kansas State, then an 8-1 record that has them tracking alongside the league’s best. With quarterback Behren Morton back in rhythm and Joey McGuire’s group leaning into a balanced identity, Texas Tech has the look of a program peaking at the right time.

The immediate test is enormous, BYU awaits in Lubbock with College GameDay in town on the 17th anniversary of Michael Crabtree’s iconic winner over Texas, a perfect backdrop for a defining November Saturday.

Context across the power leagues helps, too. Georgia Tech and Miami stumbled atop the ACC, Cincinnati’s Big 12 run took a hit, and Texas tightened the SEC race. That left the very top of our board mostly intact, while the back half, where Texas Tech lives today, churned.

If the Red Raiders handle their business against BYU and keep stacking wins, they control a viable path to the field as league chaos continues to thin the one-loss pack.

Depth and explosives will decide it. This offense has found timely shot plays, yet still sustains drives when needed, a combination that translates in committee rooms and in fourth quarters.

The defense has held up in high-leverage spots, buying the offense extra possessions and protecting leads late. Put it together and the climb to No. 8 looks earned rather than cosmetic, with runway to rise.

Before the bracket hardens, recruiting momentum adds another data point. Texas Tech just secured a 2027 pledge from five-star quarterback Kavian Bryant, a dynamic dual threat who chose the Red Raiders over Texas and others, reinforcing McGuire’s long view while the current roster chases something immediate.