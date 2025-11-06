The Brooklyn Nets finally entered the win column after beating the Indiana Pacers, 112-103, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. The Nets dropped their first seven assignments before scoring the much-needed victory on the road.
The Nets had a strong start to take an early lead. But the Pacers outscored them, 41-29, in the second period to snatch the driver's seat. Brooklyn, however, stayed composed after the break and outscored Indiana in the final frame, 32-20.
Michael Porter Jr. continued his strong play in his first stint with the Nets, finishing with a game-high 32 points on 10-of-20 shooting, 11 rebounds, and three assists.
Nic Claxton contributed with an all-around effort of 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks.
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 6, 2025
Fans had hilarious reactions to the Nets' maiden win of the season.
“Alright, now let’s go 1-81,” said @ReverseCasper.
“This is horrible news, Jordi (Fernandez) will never play the rooks again,” added @dylzwheelzz.
“Absolutely no reason to win any game this season, but I’ll take it. LOL,” wrote @NimmOBP.
“WE WON A GAME, OMG, I CAN'T BELIEVE IT,” exclaimed @TheBLKAntiHero.
“Thanks for not making history for most games to start a season without a loss. Now go lose nine straight,” posted @re2pectjeta.
“Are we going to screw the tanking process again late in the season when teams start to drop games?” asked @aawttar.
The Nets are in rebuilding mode once again and are not expected to win many games. Still, players will always be competitive.
Besides, the Nets could go on a miraculous run and be the top team in the Eastern Conference.
Too much? OK.