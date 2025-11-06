The Brooklyn Nets finally entered the win column after beating the Indiana Pacers, 112-103, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. The Nets dropped their first seven assignments before scoring the much-needed victory on the road.

The Nets had a strong start to take an early lead. But the Pacers outscored them, 41-29, in the second period to snatch the driver's seat. Brooklyn, however, stayed composed after the break and outscored Indiana in the final frame, 32-20.

Michael Porter Jr. continued his strong play in his first stint with the Nets, finishing with a game-high 32 points on 10-of-20 shooting, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

Nic Claxton contributed with an all-around effort of 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Fans had hilarious reactions to the Nets' maiden win of the season.

“Alright, now let’s go 1-81,” said @ReverseCasper.

“This is horrible news, Jordi (Fernandez) will never play the rooks again,” added @dylzwheelzz.

“Absolutely no reason to win any game this season, but I’ll take it. LOL,” wrote @NimmOBP.

Article Continues Below

“WE WON A GAME, OMG, I CAN'T BELIEVE IT,” exclaimed @TheBLKAntiHero.

“Thanks for not making history for most games to start a season without a loss. Now go lose nine straight,” posted @re2pectjeta.

“Are we going to screw the tanking process again late in the season when teams start to drop games?” asked @aawttar.

The Nets are in rebuilding mode once again and are not expected to win many games. Still, players will always be competitive.

Besides, the Nets could go on a miraculous run and be the top team in the Eastern Conference.

Too much? OK.