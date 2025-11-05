The Big 12 gets a massive heavyweight battle on Saturday between BYU and Texas Tech. Both the Cougars and Red Raiders crack ClutchPoints' top 15 in the latest power rankings. But time to see where they land here including if there's changes from Week 10's list.

1. BYU (-)

The Cougars remain the lone unbeaten here and are now No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings announced on Tuesday. They now get to see the ESPN College GameDay crew before facing this foe.

2. Texas Tech (+4)

The Red Raiders take a four spot leap after trouncing Kansas State. Texas Tech and head coach Joey McGuire can really shake up the CFP rankings and top 25 by handing the Cougars their first loss of the season Saturday.

3. Utah (+1)

The Utes earned the College GameDay spotlight and pounded a surging Cincinnati team later that day. Utah's offense has scored 98 combined points the last two weeks.

4. Cincinnati (-2)

Bearcats got humbled out in Salt Lake City. Three takeaways became Cincy's undoing on Saturday.

5. Houston (-2)

West Virginia stunned the previous top three ranked Cougars. And that Houston loss prevented them from cracking the CFP top 25.

6. Arizona State (-1)

By virtue of its previous loss to Houston, the Sun Devils settle one spot lower than last week as they barely escaped a struggling Iowa State team. Now Kenny Dillingham has his name linked to the Auburn opening.

7. TCU (-)

A well-rested Horned Frogs team faces an Iowa State program stumbling down the stretch. Then it's a road trip to Provo to face No. 8 BYU.

8. Baylor (+2)

Saturday's 30-3 rout of UCF saw Baylor look very-much like a Dave Aranda-led defense. One that bottled a high-powered offense to 225 total yards and forced two turnovers.

9. Kansas State (-)

KSU led early 7-0 in the first quarter and only trailed 12-7 at halftime. But folded as TTU outscored the Wildcats 31-13 the rest of the way.

10. Kansas (+1)

The Jayhawks were another to snap out of a struggling first half to rout Oklahoma State. But now can KU keep head coach Lance Leipold?

11. Iowa State (-3)

A season that began with promise unraveled fast with this four-game losing streak. Yet head coach Matt Campbell still has his name linked to some high-powered jobs.

12. Arizona (+1)

Saturday's rout of Colorado felt like a Brent Brennan offensive day — featuring Noah Fifita firing four touchdown passes and ‘Zona gaining 204 yards rushing. Brennan and the Wildcats are one victory away from clinching bowl eligibility for the first time together.

13. UCF (-1)

Scott Frost watched his offense get muzzled against a Baylor defense that struggled until Saturday. Minus Oklahoma State, the Knights still face the conference's three best teams and are facing a 5-7 finish.

14. Colorado (-)

Deion Sanders has pulled off two abrupt changes: Demoting offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, then confirming prized freshman Julian Lewis will start against the Buffaloes' next opponent.

15. West Virginia (-)

Rich Rodriguez earned his first quality conference win during his return to Morgantown over Houston. Now the Mountaineers get a struggling Colorado team.

16. Oklahoma State (-)

Gopokes.com on 247Sports believes a new hire will be made after the regular season. American Athletic Conference coaches Alex Golesh (USF) and Eric Morris (North Texas) are two popular names linked to the Cowboys opening now along with former Oklahoma State QB Zac Robinson (Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator).