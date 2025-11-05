LSU has not lived up to expectations this year. The team fell so short that LSU fired Brian Kelly during the season. Now, they have gotten more bad news. As the team prepared to play against rival Alabama on the road, one of their top players would be out of the game.

LSU linebacker White Weeks is doubtful for the game with Alabama, according to Pete Nakos of On3, per interim coach Frank Wilson.

“I think he’s probably more doubtful at this time, considering today. We’ll see today’s practice how he looks, but we’re hopeful,” said Wilson to the media in regards to Weeks.

Weeks was a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week in 2024, while also being named as a 2024 First-Team All-SEC player by both the AP and SEC Coaches. This year, he has 29 tackles with 2.5 tackles for a loss. Further, he has a sack and a fumble recovery. Still, Weeks has not played since the game with South Carolina after being injured in the game against Ole Miss.

“He can put weight on it,” Wilson said of Weeks’ injury. “He can straight line run. He’ll be on the practice field. But the game isn’t just linear. Our sport is one of starting, stopping, changing direction, awkward position, bodies falling on you, acceleration, deceleration, jump, come down, those things. That’s the true test. If you walked out today and asked him to run, he could do that.”

The fact that the linebacker can only run straight has resulted in him being declared doubtful. Week has missed the last two games, which has been an issue for the run defense. Against Vanderbilt, the Commodores ran for 239 yards in the game. They also ran for three touchdowns on the ground. Texas A&M then ran for 224 yards against LSU. They also scored four times on the ground.

Alabama has not been the best rushing offense this year. They are 105th in the nation in rushing yards per game. Regardless, with Weeks out, Jam Miller could be in for a good game.

LSU is 5-3 on the year. They kick off at 7:30 PM on the road against Alabama on Saturday.