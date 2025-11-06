The Buffalo Bills received another dose of bad news on Wednesday as cornerback Christian Benford appeared on the Week 10 injury report with a groin issue, adding to the team’s growing list of defensive injuries. The limited designation raised concern ahead of Buffalo’s divisional clash against the Miami Dolphins, a team still capable of stretching defenses with speed and vertical routes.

The development comes just days after the Bills’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs, where Benford played every defensive snap and recorded a sack on Patrick Mahomes. The presence the fourth-year defensive back provides has been vital for a secondary already dealing with several injuries across the depth chart.

One Bills Live’s Chris Brown took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to confirm Benford’s addition to the report, noting the timing of the injury raised questions about when it occurred.

“Also Benford was a new add. We’ll have to find out if that happened in practice today. #Bills”

Benford’s groin has been a recurring issue this season. He first appeared on the Bills injury report in September before returning to form by Week 3. The latest flare-up suggests a possible re-aggravation rather than a new strain, something that could influence his availability for the upcoming matchup.

The 25-year-old corner has quietly become one of the defense’s most reliable players. Through eight games, he’s totaled 32 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery while holding opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating below 85 when targeted over his NFL career. His coverage consistency has allowed Buffalo to maintain aggressive single-high safety looks despite multiple front-seven injuries.

The growing list of Bills injuries now includes Taron Johnson (groin), A.J. Epenesa (concussion), and DaQuan Jones (calf), leaving the defense stretched thin ahead of Sunday. If Benford cannot suit up, expect Ja’Marcus Ingram, Maxwell Hairston, or Cam Lewis to step in as emergency options on the boundary.

For the Bills defense, even a minor setback at cornerback could prove costly. The Dolphins still possess explosive offensive playmakers like Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane, making every coverage rep critical. Whether Benford returns in time or not, his status remains one of Buffalo’s key storylines heading into Week 10.