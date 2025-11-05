The first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2025 season have been released, with Ohio State ranked No. 1. The 2025 Ohio State football team has been the most dominant in college football this season, building on its success from winning the national title last year. However, there was some debate on whether Indiana deserved the top spot instead due to a better schedule.

On the latest episode of The Triple Option, Urban Meyer weighed in on the debate over whether Ohio State or Indiana should be the top team in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Overall, fans need to wait and see how it plays out, but Meyer's point was that Ohio State is better and more talented, and is therefore getting the benefit of the doubt.

“Ohio State has better players at the end of the day. And that’s not a disrespect to IU at all. Just watching the NFL Draft, Ohio State, it’s going to be ridiculous again,” Meyer noted. “So at the end of the day, they got it right. Does that mean Ohio State will beat Indiana? No, I mean I don’t know man, IU does not make mistakes.”

It is worth noting that Meyer has obvious ties to Ohio State, having been a former coach who won a national title with the Buckeyes, but he's not wrong. Ohio State is a powerhouse and has a higher level of talent on its roster than the Indiana Hoosiers.

However, when one starts talking about better players and which team would win in a matchup, that argument should not apply to the College Football Playoff. The playoff argument always comes down to which team is the most deserving, and if those other factors are weighed in, they are losing the argument.

Overall, though, Meyer and the rest of the crew on The Triple Option podcast said that the committee got this first batch of rankings right. The College Football Rankings change every week in November until the selection committee finalizes everything, but for now, Ohio State is the top-ranked team in the country.

It is also worth noting that only two teams ranked in the top spot in the initial rankings have won the national title: Alabama in 2020 and Georgia in 2021.