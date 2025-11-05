The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2025 season brought an unexpected twist for Oregon fans. Despite sitting at No. 6 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls, the Ducks landed at No. 9 in the initial CFP rankings.

Committee chair and Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades explained the decision during ESPN’s broadcast, pointing to Oregon’s relatively weak strength of record.

“Oregon, when you look at them in the top 10, are lowest ranked in terms of record strength,” Rhoades said. “The committee had a lot of conversation, rigorous debate, [and] conversation about Oregon as a team. We’re blessed to have three coaches in the room and looking at the tape. When you looked at Oregon, great players at the skill position, felt that they’re really, really good up front, both sides of the ball. Their one loss is to our No. 2-ranked team, Indiana. When we looked and evaluated Oregon, we really looked in terms of just [the] quality of [the] team and how they looked on film.”

Oregon’s 7-1 record has lacked marquee wins. The Ducks’ best victory to date came in double overtime against Penn State. However, that's a win that has lost luster as the Nittany Lions have struggled this season. Their other notable win came against Northwestern, now 5-3.

Oregon can still crash the CFB party before the season is over

Article Continues Below

Still, opportunity awaits. Three of Oregon’s final four opponents are ranked in the CFP’s top 25, beginning with No. 20 Iowa on Saturday, followed by a home matchup against No. 19 USC and a season-ending road trip to No. 23 Washington. Wins in those games would give head coach Dan Lanning’s team a significant boost in both strength of schedule and playoff credibility.

The Ducks remain in position to control their fate. If they win out, Oregon will almost certainly climb back into the top eight. They could even earn a first-round home game in the expanded 12-team playoff. A loss, however, could prove costly.

For now, the message from the selection committee is clear. The Ducks have the talent to contend for a national title. But they must prove it on the field over the next month.