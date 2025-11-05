Of course, famous Texas Longhorns football fan Glen Powell had to pay tribute to his favorite team with his new house.

He detailed this to Texas Monthly for their November 2025 cover story. Powell revealed that his new house in Texas — which My San Antonio values at $4 million — has a couple of homages to the Longhorns.

His renovations include a Longhorns-themed doorbell, and one of the bathroom also features a Texas football theme. “It's kind of domed, with orange and white tiles,” said Powell. “It's sick.”

Additionally, he has found a new use for the grille of his truck used in Twisters, which is also Longhorns-themed. This should come as no surprise, as Powell is such a big fan of the Longhorns. It's nice to hear that his Texas roots have made it into his new home.

Glen Powell is a Texas Longhorns superfan

It's no secret that Powell loves the Longhorns. Speaking to ClutchPoints in an interview for his new movie, The Running Man, Powell revealed his unwavering faith in Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning.

“You know, look, I got to talk to Sark yesterday. I love the leadership over there,” Powell said. “I think there's so much strong leadership on all sides of the ball, you know, offense, defense, [and] special teams.

“They've been able to pull out some amazing wins. I mean, even just what we saw against Mississippi State, that [17-point] comeback, I mean, that was historic, and it shows the fight in the Texas Longhorns,” he continued.

He is one of the team's most notable celebrity fans, right up there with Matthew McConaughey. Powell attended the University of Texas at Austin before his acting career. However, he dropped out, and he has since returned to finish his degree.

Powell recently starred in a football project, Chad Powers. He plays Russ Holliday, a former star quarterback who ruins his career with a fumble in a big game. Years later, he tries to try out for a struggling Southern football team as Chad Powers under prosthetics and a wig.