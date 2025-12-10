The Georgia football program is currently preparing for its upcoming appearance in the Sugar Bowl, which is slated to take place in just over three weeks. The Bulldogs cruised into a bye in the first round of the college football playoff by demolishing Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, and will now await the winner of Ole Miss and Tulane to see who their opponent will be.

Meanwhile, Georgia has also been making some tweaks to its schedule for future seasons, including a new set of updates announced on Wednesday morning.

“Georgia & Louisville mutually cancel their home/home series in 2026-27. They will try to schedule a neutral site game on a later date. Also, Georgia & NC State cancel their home/home series in 2033-34,” reported Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

It remains to be seen what that neutral site game would be and what games the 2026 and 2027 scheduled contests will be replaced with.

There have been fears over the last few years that college football teams may start canceling out of conference games against power four opponents due to the fact that the risk of playing them seemingly outweighs the reward. This season, the Texas Longhorns played against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first week of the season, lost in close fashion, and now missed out on the playoff altogether, whereas if they had scheduled a “cupcake” opponent in that week, they very likely would have gotten in.

Meanwhile, in the short term, Georgia is looking to bounce back after a disappointing showing in the Sugar Bowl last year against Notre Dame that ended their season. The Bulldogs haven't been to the final four of the playoff landscape since their last championship in 2022-23.

In any case, the Sugar Bowl is set to kick off on New Year's Day at 8:00 pm ET.