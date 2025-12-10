The Kansas City Chiefs have not looked like the team many have known them to be for the past decade. One reason has been the offense and how underwhelming it's been, even with them being healthy. Travis Kelce has been one of the main culprits, and he had his worst game of the season against the Houston Texans, having more drops than receptions.

Kelce recently spoke about his play on the New Heights podcast, and he can't seem to figure out what's going on.

“You put in all this f—ing work and hope that it pays off,” Kelce said. “And right now, it's just for whatever f—ing reason, man, it's little things. I feel like I've always had the answers in years past. And this year, I just can't find them.

“I keep thinking if I show up to work and I put in the work and I fix the issues through my practice habits and through perfecting the game plan and my fundamentals and what I'm being taught, and go out there and try and play my ass off for my guys next to me, it's all going to come together like it has in years past. And this year it is just not, man.”

In their game against the Texans, Kelce dropped back-to-back passes in the fourth quarter, and the second one led to an interception with the Chiefs already trailing. They ended up losing the game, and they are now 6-7 with no chance at winning the division title for the ninth straight season.

Kelce has always been Patrick Mahomes' right-hand man, but this season, they have not been able to get in sync with each other. With Kelce possibly thinking about retiring after this season, they don't have long to try and fix some of these issues so they can make it to the postseason.