Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart made a point to find Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson on the field following the Bulldogs’ commanding 28-7 SEC Championship victory. It was a rare show of warmth amid one of college football’s fiercest rivalries.

Simpson endured an outing marked by heavy Georgia pressure, a key interception, and an Alabama offense that mustered just seven points. Despite Simpson’s difficult night, Smart embraced the junior QB and seemed to offer words of encouragement captured by SEC Network cameras.

Kirby Smart found Ty Simpson after the SEC title game. Nothing but respect between two competitors 👏

The gesture came as Smart improved to 2-7 all-time against Alabama. He chose sportsmanship and respect over celebration as both programs await the College Football Playoff reveal. Meanwhile, Simpson shouldered the weight of Alabama’s offensive struggles. The exchange served as a meaningful reminder of mutual respect at the highest level of collegiate sport.

Alabama football’s 2025 season under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer was a rollercoaster. ItThe Crimson Tide ended the regular season 10-2 (7-1 SEC). The Tide delivered marquee moments this season. The most notable was a September win snapping Georgia’s 33-game home streak. However, the Tide also suffered costly defeats to Florida State and Oklahoma before being overwhelmed by the Bulldogs’ defense in Atlanta. The SEC title loss, which included minus-3 rushing yards, now places Alabama’s CFP hopes firmly in committee hands.

Simpson’s first season as the Crimson Tide’s starter showcased elite potential and NFL-caliber flashes. He threw for 3,056 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Simpson also completed 65.8 percent of his passes while guiding Alabama to double-digit wins. Yet inconsistency marred the home stretch. It culminated in Georgia’s relentless pressure in the SEC Championship. That's where Simpson finished with 212 yards and one touchdown. Still, Simpson remains a pivotal figure in Alabama’s postseason outlook. Of course, Smart’s public respect just underscores the quarterback’s standing within the game.