Following a series of surprises at quarterback in the 2026 class, the Georgia Bulldogs landed the commitment of Oregon Ducks freshman Bryson Beaver, who announced the move on Instagram Friday night. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal caller from Vista Murrieta High in California, originally signed with Oregon as part of the 2026 recruiting class but entered the transfer portal after changes in the Ducks' quarterback depth chart.

Beaver originally pledged to Boise State but flipped to Oregon in June 2025. He signed with the Ducks in December, but recent changes in their lineup made him rethink his decision. Oregon's starting quarterback, Dante Moore, announced he would return for another season rather than declare for the NFL Draft, and Dylan Raiola, a former Nebraska quarterback and one-time Georgia commitment, joined the Ducks via the transfer portal. With playing time at Oregon limited, Beaver opted to pursue a new opportunity at Georgia.

Beaver was the No. 12-ranked quarterback nationally in the 2026 class and No. 174 overall, according to the 247Sports Composite. Rivals ranked him as the No. 13 quarterback and No. 194 player overall. During his senior season at Vista Murrieta, Beaver completed 153 of 237 passes for 1,753 yards, throwing 18 touchdowns against eight interceptions while adding two rushing scores. As a junior, he threw for 3,214 yards on 229 completions, 33 touchdowns, and six interceptions, also rushing for 411 yards on 58 carries with two touchdowns.

After going 12-2 in the 2025 season and falling to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, the Bulldogs pursued a crop of quarterbacks in the 2026 class but did not sign one after five-star quarterback Jared Curtis flipped to Vanderbilt just before Signing Day. Beaver fills the vacancy that would have been Curtis's on Georgia's depth chart. He joins a room featuring redshirt senior Gunner Stockton, redshirt sophomore Ryan Puglisi, redshirt freshman Ryan Montgomery, and redshirt freshman Hezekiah Millender. Stockton, who garnered 34 touchdowns this past season and finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting, will be in his final collegiate season.

Beaver has enrolled early with the Bulldogs and retains the same eligibility as a high school recruit, with five years to play four. He becomes the second 2026 prospect Georgia has added after previously signing elsewhere, joining Kentucky signee Dallas Dickerson. The Bulldogs now have 32 players in the 2026 signing class, including seven additions through the transfer portal.