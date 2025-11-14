The Georgia football program is currently gearing up for their upcoming game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night. Georgia is coming off of its most impressive win of the season on Saturday against Mississippi State, and is hoping to put together another dominant performance against a Texas team that has been playing some improved football of late.

Recently, former Alabama football head coach and current ESPN analyst Nick Saban stopped by “The Pat McAfee Show” to relay his thoughts on what the Bulldogs need to do in order to come out victorious against Texas.

“Texas has improved because Arch Manning is playing better and the offensive line has played better.. They still haven't been a dominant team and they still have some issues.. This Georgia offense can do it all but their defense has to improve,” said Saban, per Pat McAfee on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, the Georgia football defense, which has been its calling card over the last several years, has not played up to standard this year, although perhaps Saturday's impressive performance against Mississippi State will help get that unit back on the right track.

A big game for Georgia football

Overall, the Georgia Bulldogs will still have a strong chance of getting into the college football playoff regardless of the outcome of their game against Texas, considering that they only have one loss this year, but they'll likely get the best shot of a Longhorns team that essentially will be playing for its playoff lives in this contest.

As Saban mentioned, Georgia's offense has mostly performed well this year under quarterback Gunner Stockton, but the team's defense will need to hold up its end of the bargain in order for the team to get back to its championship heights.

Georgia and Texas are scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.