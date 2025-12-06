As teams take the field for their conference championships, Miami Hurricanes football supporters are taking their case for playoff inclusion to the skies. Saturday, as the College Football Playoff debate reaches its final stages, Hurricanes fans funded a banner flight near the CFP Selection Committee’s hotel in Grapevine, Texas. The message was clear and simple as they pushed their argument that head-to-head wins matter.

The banner’s flight came on the morning before Selection Sunday, when the CFP Selection Committee finalizes the 12-team playoff field. For the Miami football program, the moment captured the tension and urgency surrounding one of the season’s most debated rankings. Despite defeating Notre Dame 27-24 in Week 1, the Hurricanes entered the weekend ranked two spots lower than the Fighting Irish at No. 12.

Front Office Sports took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) to first share footage of the plane carrying the message, describing how supporters emphasized the importance of direct results when determining playoff teams.

“A group of University of Miami supporters are flying a banner near the CFP hotel in Grapevine, TX today.

Article Continues Below

The banner reads ‘H2H Matters. Miami in.'”

A group of University of Miami supporters are flying a banner near the CFP hotel in Grapevine, TX today. The banner reads "H2H Matters. Miami in." pic.twitter.com/7A6SjV6ytl — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 6, 2025

The move represents the growing trend of fan activism in college sports. Similar stunts have been seen in past seasons, but the timing of this one, while the College Football Playoff committee met inside the Grapevine hotel, made it especially pointed. The goal was unmistakable as fans aimed to remind decision-makers that the CFP’s tiebreaker criteria place head-to-head wins at the top when resumes are nearly equal.

For the Hurricanes faithful, the message doubles as both protest and pride. It underscores their belief that results on the field should outweigh reputation or narrative. Whether the banner swayed any committee members remains to be seen, but on a weekend filled with championship drama, Miami football made sure its voice was heard loud and clear above Texas skies.