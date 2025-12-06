The No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders earned a massive win over the No. 11 BYU Cougars in the Big 12 Championship. Now that the program is the conference champion, the team can focus on the College Football Playoff. After the victory, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his excited reaction.

Mahomes, who is 30 years old, congratulated the program for becoming the Big 12 conference champs. He also gave the Red Raiders a three-word message as the team prepares for the postseason.

“Proud of them boys! Big 12 Champs! Congrats! @TexasTechFB. Job not done!!! #WreckEm”

Patrick Mahomes played for Texas Tech for three years before going to the NFL. During his time with the Red Raiders, the two-time NFL MVP proved to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

Article Continues Below

He led the Big 12 in passing yards and passing touchdowns for two consecutive seasons as the Red Raiders' starting quarterback. He ended his collegiate career with 11,252 passing yards and 115 total touchdowns (93 passing, 22 rushing), while completing 63.5% of his pass attempts.

Since then, Mahomes has gone on to lead the Chiefs to three Super Bowl wins. He's viewed as one of, if not the best, quarterbacks in the league. However, this season has been a bit of a roller coaster for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City. The franchise will hope to earn a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday night in what is going to be a pivotal matchup.

As for Texas Tech, the Red Raiders just punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff. They are likely to have a first-round bye. The program will know who they will play against in due time.