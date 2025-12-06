Alabama has been living on the edge of the injury report for weeks. Before the Iron Bowl against Auburn, the Tide opened rivalry week with a long list of concerns: eight players ruled out for the game, including versatile defender Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., and both tight ends, Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr., were sidelined.

Star wideout Germie Bernard was only upgraded to “probable” as Alabama chased not just bragging rights, but a crucial boost in its College Football Playoff push with Notre Dame sitting ahead in the rankings and threatening their path into the final 12.

The biggest lingering question now centers on Cuevas. As ESPN’s Pete Thamel explained on SEC Network, the Alabama tight end was listed as doubtful, was not expected to go through warmups, and the staff never truly counted on him for that weekend.

The encouraging part, though, is the tone surrounding his recovery: there is genuine optimism within the program that Cuevas can return in time for the College Football Playoff, if Alabama completes the job and earns a spot.

The injury pileup does not stop there. In the SEC Championship Game rematch with Georgia, starting running back Jam Miller is not expected to play after trending the wrong way all week with a leg injury, leaving an already thin backfield under pressure.

Backup Kevin Riley has been ruled out as well, which should mean a heavy dose of sophomore Daniel Hill after he was eased into a bigger role late in the regular season.

Put together, the pattern around Cuevas suggests caution now with an eye on January. Alabama has already shown it is willing to sit him entirely or limit his role to have him closer to full strength when the stakes are highest.

Unless there is a setback, the internal hope remains that his real return to form comes on the biggest stage for a potential College Football Playoff run.