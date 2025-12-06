The Colorado Buffaloes football program added some major recruiting momentum on Saturday, as efforts from head coach Deion Sanders secured two four-star prospects from Mississippi. The Buffaloes recruiting class strengthened when wideout Xavier McDonald and cornerback Dolph McDonald announced their decisions, giving the Buffaloes a mix of immediate help and long-term potential.

Rivals’ and On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), providing a detailed breakdown of both commitments and highlighting why the brothers’ decisions drew national interest.

“BREAKING: Four-Stars Dolph and Xavier McDonald have Committed to Colorado, they tell me for @rivals

Xavier is a 2026 WR who recently decommitted from Sac State

Article Continues Below

Dolph is a 2027 CB with offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, & others”

The receiver reopened his recruitment on Friday after previously committing to Sacramento State. His shift followed the departure of Brennan Marion, who left the Hornets to become Colorado’s offensive coordinator. His choice brings needed skill-position depth as Colorado football focuses on building a more balanced attack for the future.

McDonald committed soon after and delivered another important win for Sanders recruiting momentum. The cornerback, a top 2027 prospect, chose the Buffs despite interest from Auburn, Ole Miss, and Michigan. His length and vision match the profile Sanders has prioritized in the secondary since taking over in Boulder, and his early pledge provides the 2027 Colorado recruiting class with a key anchor as the cycle begins.

The brothers’ decisions highlight the broad reach of Sanders’ staff. The receiver brings immediate impact as a pass-catching threat, while the cornerback provides a long-term anchor for a secondary looking to stabilize against rising Big 12 competition. Together, they mark a meaningful step in reshaping depth on both sides of the ball as Colorado football pushes forward, guiding the program toward a stronger and more stable future.