Patrick Mahomes voiced what everyone else was thinking during the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs star loves watching his team's offense, but was in lockstep with every other college football fan lauding Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood during the Red Raiders' dominant performance against BYU.

Texas Tech announced during the week leading up to the game that Wood had officially been named a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football. Mahomes was four days late, but could not help himself from shouting out Wood as the “best in the country” while watching his former team shut down BYU's offense.

Best in the country!!! https://t.co/84q60iOAaH — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wood was already considered a frontrunner for the award after completely turning Texas Tech's defense around. He might have secured the award with the Red Raiders' wholesale shutdown of BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game.

BYU appeared destined to make the rematch a new game after becoming the first team to score against Texas Tech on its opening drive. That ended up being the Cougars' most successful offensive possession of the game.

Texas Tech held BYU to just 200 yards of total offense while forcing six turnovers and four punts. Wood's defense held a hobbled Bear Bachmeier to just 115 passing yards, his fewest since his college football debut in Week 1.

Wood joined Joey McGuire's staff in the offseason after one season as the defensive coordinator at Houston. He has improved every program he has graced since establishing himself as a defensive coordinator with Army in 2020.

Mahomes has kept tabs on his alma mater since graduating in 2017 and is usually a fan of Texas Tech's fast-paced offense. However, the Red Raiders adopted a defensive mentality under Wood in 2025, which led to star linebacker Jacob Rodriguez emerging as a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate.