After months of promising, the Zac Brown Band opened their Sphere residency, and WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar played a role in the opening shows.

During one of the songs, two figures fought with lightning striking in the backdrop of the Sphere. Brown and Lesnar were dressed up in caveman-like loincloths and started battling.

Saw Zac Brown perform at the Sphere last night. Did not have "Caveman Brock Lesnar Fights Loin Cloth-Donning Zac Brown" on my bingo card but here we are. pic.twitter.com/JDIAdKqChJ — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) December 6, 2025

Unsurprisingly, it looks like Lesnar gets the upper hand on Brown at one point. He is the “Beast Incarnate,” after all, and it's no surprise that he won the battle.

Brock Lesnar made a surprise virtual appearance during the Zac Brown Band's performance last night at the Las Vegas Sphere. 💥 pic.twitter.com/iYJa8PQpPx — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 6, 2025

Presumably, the Zac Brown Band will continue using the WWE icon during future Sphere shows. They will play six more shows throughout Jan. 17, 2026.

Zac Brown Band opened their Sphere residency on Dec. 5

Brown has been teasing their shows for over a year, as he was inspired by seeing U2 and Phish there. “Yes. I just saw Phish there, saw U2 on opening night, saw the movie [Postcard from Earth] there, [I've] been going,” he told Theo Von.

The Zac Brown Band opened their Sphere residency on Friday, Dec. 5. They played a 26-song set in their opening show, and most of the songs played were from their newest album, Love & Fear, which also came out on Dec. 5. Jekyll & Hyde was the second-most represented album in the setlist.

Meanwhile, Lesnar is one of WWE's top stars. He made his return to the company in August 2025 after a two-year hiatus. He was linked to Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, resulting in him being placed on a hiatus.

Lesnar recently competed in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. He teamed up with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre to defeat Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and the Usos (Jey and Jimmy). It's unclear when he will be back in WWE.