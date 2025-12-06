To say the Philadelphia Eagles are a team in crisis might just be an understatement.

Sitting pretty at 8-4 with a 1.5 game lead over the Dallas Cowboys, who already lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football, if the Eagles win out, they make the playoffs, and even if they don't, they have a pretty good chance of making it to the postseason in the NFC one way or the other.

And yet, the vibes around the team have just been off as of late, to the point where Saquon Barkley told The Athletic's Zach Berman that the Eagles' sideline energy has been “awful” all season long.

“During games? Honestly, I think it's been awful,” Barkley explained via Zach Berman. “I think if you ask anybody, if they're being honest, we'd all agree on that. Most importantly, I think the energy in practice, in walkthrough, in meetings, has been great. Now we got to carry that to game day. So all the stuff has been great, and now we need to make sure on game day, the energy is high, and we execute, and we make plays. The rest will take care of itself.”

Now, granted, the Eagles' lack of enthusiasm is hardly a secret, as Tom Brady pointed out ad nauseam during their marquee showdown with the Cowboys. The Eagles look like a team just trying to make it to Cancun in January instead of a legitimate title contender, and if that doesn't change soon, that fate will likely befall the reigning Super Bowl Champions. Fortunately, Barkley knows it's an issue, and the rest of the team likely does too, so who knows, maybe they will take the field on Monday Night Football with a newfound fire and show fans once more why they are such a tough out.