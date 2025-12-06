The UConn football program has a new head coach, after losing Jim Mora. UConn is hiring Toledo head coach Jason Candle to lead the Huskies, per the school.

Candle was a hot name in the group of 5 coaching pool, after winning a bowl game over Pittsburgh in 2024. In 2025, he went 8-4 as Toledo's coach.

“I am honored to be named the head football coach at the University of Connecticut,” Candle said in a statement. “UConn is a prestigious institution and I'm grateful to David Benedict and the leadership team for entrusting me with this opportunity. Nicole, Avery, Cameron, Colton, and I are excited to join the Husky family and become part of the Storrs community. UConn has all the ingredients for success—outstanding facilities, passionate fans, and a commitment to excellence. I look forward to building on the incredible momentum here and developing a program that builds young men of character and makes our fans and alumni proud. I can't wait to get to work with our student-athletes and staff. Let's go Huskies!”

Candle spent almost a decade as Toledo's head coach. UConn finished the 2025 season with nine wins, before Mora left to become head coach at Colorado State.

Jason Candle will try and continue UConn's football success

UConn plays as an independent in football, after leaving the AAC to join the Big East again in basketball. The Huskies have had ups and downs playing as an independent, but the team posted a successful 2025 season.

Candle worked as an assistant at Toledo before becoming their head coach. He was an assistant under Matt Campbell, who left Toledo for Iowa State. Campbell is now the head coach at Penn State.

“Jason Candle is a great football coach but an even greater developer of men. Jason will build a championship program and culture for this proud program!” Campbell said.

Candle won two MAC championships as coach of the Rockets, in 2017 and 2022. He also coached as an assistant at Mount Union, a Division III school.

Candle is signing a six-year contract with UConn.