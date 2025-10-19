The No.9 Georgia Bulldogs won 43-35 against the No.5 Ole Miss Rebels at Athens stadium in what was an offensive exhibition from both sides. The win means that Georgia improved to 6-1 on the season while handing the Rebels their first loss of the campaign.

After the game, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart shared a heartwarming moment with his counterpart Lane Kiffin. In a video posted on X by reporter Georgia Chambers, the two can be seen speaking at length with each other with their arms over each other.

Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin share a special moment after the game @RustyMansell_ pic.twitter.com/INjdeFdSWo — Georgia Chambers (@itsgeorgiatv) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The thrilling win came despite the Bulldogs trailing 21–20 at halftime and 35–26 entering the fourth quarter. They then proceeded to produce a 17-0 finish to complete a major comeback.

Kirby Smart moved to 54–5 at home (8–0 vs. AP top-10 at Sanford) and 111–20 overall. Georgia has now won 37 of its last 40 SEC regular-season games.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton delivered his best outing, going 26-of-31 for 289 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, adding 59 rushing yards and a 22-yard score. He was perfect after halftime (12-for-12) with three TD passes, including the go-ahead 7-yard strike to tight end Lawson Luckie.

Luckie finished with three touchdown grabs, the most by a Georgia player since 2008, while Nate Frazier added a 3-yard TD catch and Zachariah Branch led with eight receptions for 71 yards. Georgia scored on all four first-half possessions and converted 6-of-8 third downs, also producing two decisive late drives.

This included a 67-yard march to take a 40–35 lead and a Peyton Woodring 42-yard field goal for the final margin. Woodring also hit from 51 and 35 yards, and Georgia did not punt.

Ole Miss opened with five straight touchdown drives and a 75-yard strike to start the second half, but Georgia’s defense stiffened, forcing the Rebels to go 0-for-4 on third down after halftime and come up empty on their final three possessions.

Georgia is off next week and faces Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 1.