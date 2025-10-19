The No.9 Georgia Bulldogs won 43-35 against the No.5 Ole Miss Rebels at Athens stadium in what was an offensive exhibition from both sides. The win means that Georgia improved to 6-1 on the season while handing the Rebels their first loss of the campaign.

After the game, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart shared a heartwarming moment with his counterpart Lane Kiffin. In a video posted on X by reporter Georgia Chambers, the two can be seen speaking at length with each other with their arms over each other.

The thrilling win came despite the Bulldogs trailing 21–20 at halftime and 35–26 entering the fourth quarter. They then proceeded to produce a 17-0 finish to complete a major comeback.

Kirby Smart moved to 54–5 at home (8–0 vs. AP top-10 at Sanford) and 111–20 overall. Georgia has now won 37 of its last 40 SEC regular-season games.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton delivered his best outing, going 26-of-31 for 289 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, adding 59 rushing yards and a 22-yard score. He was perfect after halftime (12-for-12) with three TD passes, including the go-ahead 7-yard strike to tight end Lawson Luckie.

Luckie finished with three touchdown grabs, the most by a Georgia player since 2008, while Nate Frazier added a 3-yard TD catch and Zachariah Branch led with eight receptions for 71 yards. Georgia scored on all four first-half possessions and converted 6-of-8 third downs, also producing two decisive late drives.

This included a 67-yard march to take a 40–35 lead and a Peyton Woodring 42-yard field goal for the final margin. Woodring also hit from 51 and 35 yards, and Georgia did not punt.

Ole Miss opened with five straight touchdown drives and a 75-yard strike to start the second half, but Georgia’s defense stiffened, forcing the Rebels to go 0-for-4 on third down after halftime and come up empty on their final three possessions.
Georgia is off next week and faces Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 1.