New Orleans Saints defensive star Cameron Jordan has had many memorable days in his NFL career. On Sunday, Jordan had yet another as he passed Derrick Thomas on the NFL's all-time sacks list.

Jordan's latest stop came in a game against the Miami Dolphins.

CAM JORDAN SACK 💪 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/JXVbbhVKm4 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“With that sack, Cam Jordan now has 127 career takedowns, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Derrick Thomas (Class of 2009) for 18th all-time in NFL history. He now needs one to tie former Saints (Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker) Rickey Jackson (Class of 2010) for 17th all-time,” the Saints posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The good times continued to roll for Jordan.

“Wow. Two sacks for Cam Jordan in the first quarter today. Up to 128 for his career — officially tied with Rickey Jackson (though sacks weren't an official stat in Jackson's rookie year),” Saints reporter Mike Triplett posted to X.

Article Continues Below

The Saints are playing the Dolphins at time of writing. New Orleans is struggling through a 2-9 campaign.

Cam Jordan continues to lead the Saints defense

Jordan has put together an outstanding career for New Orleans. A former first round NFL Draft pick in 2011, Jordan has played his entire career with the Saints.

The defensive end is an 8-time Pro Bowler. He also was a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. The Saints are leaning on Jordan to help the team as they transition this season to a new head coach.

Kellen Moore is now the head coach for the New Orleans franchise. The Saints haven't had much success with Moore, but are hoping a strong surge at the end of the campaign leads to some momentum for 2026.